Ferrero: all the new references for Christmas

To sweeten the wait for Christmas 2024, alongside the most iconic references, Ferrero presents the new Ferrero Rocher Grand Assortiment Advent Calendar, with a new and modern graphic that celebrates the Christmas holidays. However, the graphic is not the only novelty of this Calendar, inside the 24 boxes, in fact, it will be possible to find not only the beloved Ferrero Rocher specialties, Raffaello and Ferrero Rondnoir, but also two delicious new products: Ferrero Manderly, a delicate almond praline and Ferrero Cappuccino, with a stronger coffee flavor.

The Ferrero Rocher Pyramid is an undisputed symbol of Christmas: a unique taste experience, made special by a refined combination of textures and flavors. At the center, a whole toasted hazelnut, wrapped in a soft creamy hazelnut filling, all enclosed in a crunchy wafer shell, covered in chocolate and enriched with delicate chopped toasted hazelnuts. Presented in the inevitable pyramid packaging, perfect for sharing sweet moments of celebration.

Ferrero Prestige and Ferrero Collection represent the ideal assortment for every occasion, suitable for all those who do not want to give up the wide variety of Ferrero Specialties. Enclosed in packs of 21, 28 or 39 pralines, the Specialties within Ferrero Prestige include Ferrero Rocher, Mon Chéri, Pocket Coffee and Ferrero Küsschen (only in packs T28 and T39).

Ferrero Collection, with its elegant and precious gift boxes, available in three different formats of 15, 24 and 32 specialties, is instead made up of a mix between Ferrero Rocher, Ferrero Rondnoir and Raffaello.

After last year's success, Ferrero Rocher pino is back, an elegant package in the iconic Christmas tree shape containing 12 golden-wrapped specialties, an unmissable gift idea perfect for surprising friends with the most refined tastes.

Mon Chéri Cherry Club is also back for this Christmas in an exclusive Limited Edition. During the Christmas period, in fact, it will be possible to find on the shelves, for a limited time, Mon Chéri Cherry Club Vodka: a refined package that contains 15 pralines with a distinctive taste. In this variant, the treasure chest-shaped chocolate changes its “soul” and replaces the classic liqueur with vodka, thus creating a new and unexpected taste perfect for surprising your guests.

The news, however, does not end here. On the website www.ferrerorocher.com there is an entire section dedicated to the creation of decorations and creative advice to light up Christmas with gold: from place cards to napkin holders, from containers for coffee capsules to pen holders, you will find many inspirations to decorate your home and reuse Ferrero Rocher packaging.