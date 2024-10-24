Genoa Science Festival: Ivsi's contribution

The Institute for the promotion of Italian cured meats (Ivsi) participates in the Genoa Science Festival - an international reference event for spreading scientific culture since 2003 - with a permanent workshop entitled "The Taste of the Challenge", at the Piazza delle Feste, in the Old Port Area of Genoa.

From today, October 24, to November 3, visitors will be able to try their hand at a challenge that, using slices (of salami) and ingredients from various Italian regions, will help them understand how much we really know about traditional and commonly used foods such as cured meats.

There are about 700 Italian cured meats, our companions on picnics, quick lunch breaks, appetizers or more substantial courses: we could eat a different cured meat every day for almost two years, without ever getting bored! But how many of these do we really know? Some are widely consumed, others are niche products that can only be found locally. But this is precisely the beauty of Italy and our food tradition: variety. And it is precisely this variety that will be explored with the help of the Festival's scientific animators, who will accompany visitors on a journey through taste and innovation to learn more about the words and sensations of a sector full of history and production knowledge.

The Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani will also be present on October 29th with an event scheduled for 6:00 pm at the Mercato Orientale in Genoa, entitled 'Challenge to the last slice' where contestants divided into groups will put themselves to the test, with questions and curiosities about some of these protagonists of our tables. A competition between history, culture, art and science that will end with a tasting and an aperitif in the name of the excellence of Italian gastronomy. After the game, an aperitif will follow, with the tasting of different types of cured meats.