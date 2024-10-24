IDF. The Paris Dairy Declaration on Sustainability was signed

As the recognized global voice of dairy and the leading source of expertise and scientific knowledge, International Dairy Federation has taken the initiative in developing a declaration to reiterate and reinforce the dairy sector’s commitment to a sustainable transformation of the whole value chain. This document was presented at the end of the IDF World Dairy Summit 2024 in Paris, France, on 18 October.

IDF subscribes to FAO’s definition of sustainability by which being sustainable means to meet the needs of present and future generations, while ensuring profitability, environmental health, and social and economic equity. Therefore, sustainable food and agriculture should contribute to all four pillars of food security – availability, access, utilization and stability – and the dimensions of sustainability (environmental, social and economic).

The IDF Paris Declaration on Sustainability will bring to light the tangible commitments undertaken by dairy operators toward the various pillars of sustainability (climate change, nutrition, health, economic security, natural resources stewardship, etc.) and sends a clear message to governments, decision-makers and the public on the dynamism of the dairy sector. This resonated during the IDF Dairy Leaders Forum where actors across the dairy value chain shared their work/initiative.

However, the dairy sector cannot undertake this on its own and needs enabling environments to leverage and scale up the actions in order to reach the set goals. It should be recognized as one of the most important sources of basic nutrients for quality nutrition which builds up to its unequalled capacity to nourish 6 Billion people worldwide, as well as the fact that it generates livelihoods to 1 Billion people around the globe.

“This enormous service to humanity cannot be compromised and should be considered as a priority within any conversation involving the global dairy sector”, says IDF President, Piercristiano Brazzale, “and certainly a public-private dialogue on the role of Dairy to tackle global challenges is necessary at this point in time”, he adds, and sends a strong call to action: “We, the global dairy sector need the support of IGOs, governments and other stakeholders to continue unfolding the boundless potential that we have to help cope with the UN SDGS on a timely manner”.

Building on the Dairy Declaration of Rotterdam of 2016, in which the global dairy sector unitedly declared its engagement to the UN 2030 Agenda, this initiative continues the journey by showcasing the actions undertaken by the dairy actors, acknowledging that even if much has been done it’s still not enough and as we are only 6 years away of 2030 time is running out and we should accelerate our efforts. Agriculture in general and dairy in particular have specific challenges as they are directly involved in SDG2: Zero Hunger.