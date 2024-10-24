Buyers from around the world to discover table grapes made in Italy

On the occasion of the first edition of "Luv", the European fair entirely dedicated to the table grape sector, an incoming activity for buyers and importers was held in Bari, organized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forests, in collaboration with Ismea. The initiative, called "Table grape business tour", follows a few weeks the Apple business tour in Trentino Alto Adige, stage for buyers from Peru, Taiwan and Vietnam invited to discover, in this case, the apple production chain. Like apples, table grapes represent one of the most important Italian fruit and vegetable products for export, with an export value that in 2023 exceeded 820 million Euro, 13% more than in 2022, and an even stronger growth (+36%) in the first seven months of this year.

Italy is the leading European producer of table grapes and the third world exporter behind Peru and the Netherlands, with a share of 10% of global trade in the sector: a ranking, says Ismea, obtained thanks to the recognized quality of its historical varieties, which, over time, has been accompanied by a growing number of new seedless varieties, now more in demand on the markets.

The Table grape tour was attended by buyers and importers from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Poland, Vietnam and Canada identified by Masaf and Ismea with the support of Ice and the operational involvement of Cut, The Italian Commission produces table grapes. From 22 to 24 October, the foreign delegation was involved in a series of activities and meetings to strengthen international trade relations of the sector, including visits to important production and packaging companies in Puglia, B2B meetings at the Luv Fair with the main national producer organizations and moments dedicated to the discovery of the territory, its food and wine traditions and culture.

Table grape production 2024

The 2024 season of Italian table grapes has a production of about 800 million kg, in reduction on 2023, year that had in turn recorded a clear decrease compared to the previous. This year’s reduction was mainly due to the decrease in area, which is being affected by the use of traditional grape varieties with seeds in favour of those without seeds, and to climatic and plant health problems, In particular, the prolonged drought which has affected the main production areas in Sicily and Apulia, resulting in a further reduction of yields. On the other hand, from a qualitative point of view, the grapes have an optimal profile both in terms of colour and sugar content (Brix).

Prices at source

On the price front, supply shortages have put a positive inertia in the market and prices at the origin stage have settled to levels similar to 2023. The negotiations on the ground are conducted quickly and on the basis of prices deemed satisfactory. With the exception of some varieties such as Vittoria, and some exchange places, most quotes are up both compared to 2023 and 2021-23.

Retail sales

The data of the Ismea-NielsenIQ observatory on food purchases by Italian households show, in the first nine months of the year, an increase in quantities purchased (+24%) and expenditure (+28%) compared to the same period in 2023. The sales data for packaged grapes show even better dynamics, with a 25% increase in volume and a 30% increase in value.

External trade



World trade in table grapes involves a quantity of about 5 million tons of product for a value of 9 billion Euro. In 2023, Peru was the world’s leading exporter with a value share of 19%, ahead of the Netherlands and Italy (both at 10%), China and Chile (9%) and the Usa (8%). Italy is the largest European producer and the third largest global exporter with a turnover abroad of more than 820 million Euro.



Export

The trend of Italian exports of table grapes between 2020 and 2023 showed a reduction in terms of volumes, from 469 to 384 million Euro, while the increase in average prices from 1,000,00055 to 2.14 Euro per kg led to an increase in revenues from 727 million Euro in 2020 to 821 million Euro in 2023, with the prospect of a further strengthening of the trend in 2024 (+36% in the first seven months of the year).



Markets for the product

Among the markets for Italian table grapes, the top customer position is made up of Germany, with more than a third of total exports, France (with a share of 16%) and Poland (8%). Among the non-European customers, some Gulf countries stand out, in particular Saudi Arabia and the Arab Emirates, although in 2023 there was a slowdown in flows towards this last destination.

Trade balance

On the trade balance side, there is an increase in imports from Italy between 2020 and 2023 from 18 to 20 million kg reaching a value of 54 million Euro. The Netherlands, a leader in supply of seasonal products, and Spain, a leading supplier of seasonal products. These two countries account for 60% of imports in value terms, while non-EU suppliers include Peru (10%), Egypt (8%) and Chile (5%).