Macfrut 2025: climate change and biosolutions at the center of the debate

A growing sector that finds its showcase at Macfrut. The appointment with Biosolutions International Event (Bie) is renewed, the exhibition dedicated to natural products for the defense, nutrition and biostimulation of plants, scheduled for the next edition of the Fair from Tuesday 6 to Thursday 8 May 2025 at the Rimini Expo Centre. It is coordinated by Agri200 Net together with Macfrut.

The Show has established itself as the most important in southern Europe for its 360-degree peculiarity on the theme. During the three-day fair, in fact, it will be possible to delve into Biosolutions in all their aspects thanks to a wide range of specialist proposals: exhibition part (about 70 companies in the last edition) with central positioning in the South Hall, the most frequented place of the fair; International Congress this year dedicated to peach; recognition of innovative products with the Biosolutions Innovation Award; Technical tables reserved for exhibitors and sponsors; meetings with foreign buyers of Biosolutions for all exhibitors. To all this, in the next edition an important novelty will be added: the presence of companies producing technologies for sustainability (such as drones, Dss, artificial intelligence).

“Biosolutions International Event, which started in 2019, is an event that connects the world of biosolutions with the Italian and international fruit and vegetable supply chains,” explains Roberto Sciolino of Agri2000 Net, coordinator of Bie. “The protagonists will be the main operators belonging to the world of biocontrol, biostimulation, special nutrition and sustainability technologies, from the leading international companies, to distributors of technical means, to agricultural entrepreneurs and technicians in a sector that is increasingly at the centre of attention of the European Union and consumers.”

Sciolino broadens his gaze to the centrality of Biosolutions in modern agriculture today: "It is clear that we live in a time of climate change. In this context, the use of Biosolutions and all technologies capable of reducing environmental impact and using raw materials, such as water and technical means, in the most efficient way possible, will be fundamental to guarantee the competitiveness and sustainability of the agri-food sector".