Peroni and Nastro Azzurro become brands of historical interest

Birra Peroni has entered the Italian "Register of historic brands of national interest": in addition to the company as a whole, its two brands, Peroni and Peroni Nastro Azzurro, have also officially become "Historical brands of national interest".

The special register of the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, created in 2019, protects the industrial property of historic companies and Italian excellences, a real "club" that brings together registered trademarks or for which it is possible demonstrate continuous use for at least fifty years.

“The inclusion of our company and our brands among the historic brands of national interest gives further historical, cultural and social value to what we have done in over 175 years of history – declares Federico Sannella, Corporate Affairs Director of Birra Peroni – In particular, with Peroni Nastro Azzurro we proudly represent Made in Italy in the world, bringing Italian taste and know-how everywhere as well as a tradition made of passion and love for what we do. A tradition that has its roots in the ability to constantly look to the future to never stop innovating the company and its products and consequently continue to satisfy the needs of consumers".