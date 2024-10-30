PepsiCo closes Chicago plant: unions on the warpath

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The internal union of PepsiCo, Teamsters Local 727, is on the war footing against the management of the multinational. The dust has been lit by the decision taken by the company’s management to close the bottling plant in Chicago, located in the Back of the Yards. The union accused PepsiCo of violating federal law by failing to provide the 60-day notice required by law for plant closures or mass la...