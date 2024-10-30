Macfrut 2025: double mission in Tunisia and Peru

International mission in two continents for Macfrut, the international fruit and vegetable supply chain fair scheduled at the Rimini Expo Centre from Tuesday 6 to Thursday 8 May 2025.

The first involved Tunisia and included meetings with operators, producer organizations and institutions together with Apia Tunisia, the organization that supports Tunisian companies in participating in international fairs. The president of Macfrut Renzo Piraccini and the head of the foreign office Valentina Piraccini took part in the mission. "The meeting was decidedly positive", reads a note from Macfrut, "since Apia guaranteed support for the participation of the North African state in the next edition of the event, in continuity with a path that had already seen Tunisia at the fair in the last edition".

In recent days, Valentina Piraccini also took part in a mission to Peru, one of the most dynamic countries in the South American fruit and vegetable sector. The visit included a presentation of Macfrut 2025, attended by the major Peruvian operators as well as institutions in the sector. The Cermac Consortium also took part in the event with some associated Italian companies, presenting the technological innovations in the sector.

During the mission, a visit to the University of Piura was also organized on the occasion of the event of the Iila demonstration center (Italian-Latin American organization). The meeting strengthens the bond between Macfrut and Peru, a country that has participated in the event for years, protagonist in particular in the 2016 edition when it was a partner country of that edition.