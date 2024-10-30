Tuscany's Cantuccini: the recipes revealed to the public

Cantuccini Toscani Igp and consumers: a direct line is born. This is the objective of the project “Traveling with Cantuccini Toscani Igp” which was presented today by the vice president and councilor for agri-food of the Tuscany Region Stefania Saccardi and the president of Assocantuccini Daniele Scapigliati .

Funded by the Region with the European call Srg010 for the promotion of Consortium products, the project aims to promote the Protected Geographical Indication in Italy of Cantuccini Toscani, consolidate its knowledge in Tuscany and present the product at an international fair such as TuttoFood in 2025. Between 2024 and the beginning of 2026, the Consortium with its 21 associated producers from all over Tuscany will invest 100 thousand euros to finance a two-way path between Cantuccini Toscani and consumers. In practice, Assocantuccini will provide a series of recipes designed to involve the public.

The creation of the recipes is entrusted to a highly prestigious and media-followed chef and influencer such as Luisanna Messeri who will offer her interpretations of the most famous biscuit in Tuscany.

Alongside the recipes there will be postcards that Assocantuccini can receive from consumers who are traveling: photographs of Cantuccini in the foreground with a monument or an architectural element or an iconic landscape component in the background, associated with an Italian or foreign location. The best ones will be published on social media and in the press. The rules for sending and selecting digital photographic images have already been prepared and can be consulted on the website www.assocantuccini.org.

"With the achievement of the typical geographical indication, Cantuccini Toscani have gained greater protection and must now aspire to adequate promotion both in Italy and abroad", said Councilor Saccardi . "We believe that this project brings with it the push to bring Cantuccini Toscani Igp even closer to the general public, enhancing their quality and can also represent a trailblazer for our other Igps that deserve to reach even more ambitious goals".

"What we need to explain to consumers with the Campaign and the project we presented today is precisely the 'added value' underlying the brands that distinguish 'our' protected geographical indication", said Daniele Scapigliati , president of Assocantuccini. "Starting from the codification of local know-how, from the minimum almond content, set at 20%, from the use of a few simple natural ingredients required by the recipe: flour, fresh eggs, butter. Individual producers have been doing their part for some time, but we need to consolidate our foundations in the national market and above all to project ourselves onto foreign markets where our ability to penetrate is limited only by the lack of knowledge of the product and the value of the PGI. We set up the Protection Consortium on 8 September last year and in this first year of activity we have worked hard, obtaining recognition from the Ministry of Agriculture and presented this project which was funded. I would say we are on the right track".