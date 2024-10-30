All ready for the Auction of the white truffle of Alba on November 10

On the hills of the Langhe, on Sunday 10 November, the Castle of Grinzane Cavour, a specific Unesco World Heritage site, will open its doors again for the prestigious World Auction of the White Truffle of Alba. An event that celebrates not only the most precious "diamond" of the earth, in combination with the great wines of the iconic hills of Langhe, Roero and Monferrato, but also the spirit of solidarity that, like an invisible thread, connects people and places in a global embrace.

In this evocative scenario, the Auction becomes an opportunity to support charitable causes and, at the same time, make shine the beauty of a unique territory in the world: a tradition that links the prestige of White Truffle of Alba to social commitment and this year will arrive in round figure, with the XXV edition.

To celebrate the Golden Wedding between the famous fungo and solidarity is expected an authentic parterre de rois, led in the different moments of the Auction by the TV presenter Caterina Balivo, accompanied by the gastronomic curator Paolo Vizzari: as every year philanthropists, Great chefs and famous personalities from the entertainment, sports, politics, culture and international jet set will help raise funds for charitable projects around the world. From 1999 to the present, the total figure has exceeded the ceiling of 6.8 million Euros (6,826,660 Euros, to be precise), intended for solidarity initiatives in Italy and around the world.

This year, the most valuable lots of Tuber magnatum Pico will be enchanted, in combination with the large formats of Barolo DOCG, Barbaresco DOCG and wines from producers belonging to the Consortium for the Protection of Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe and Dogliani. Looking at the solidarity aspect, the amount collected at the auction at the Castle of Grinzane Cavour will be donated to support initiatives of absolute charitable value. The event is organized by the Regional Wine Cellar Cavour, thanks to the valuable support of the Region of Piedmont, the Enit-Italian National Agency for Tourism, the Langhe Monferrato Roero Tourism Organization, the International Fair of White Truffle of Alba, of the National Centre for Truffle Studies and the Order of the Knights of Tartufo and Wines of Alba.



The lots of the auction will also be enhanced by the maxi Panettone "made in Piedmont" 10 kg and 20 kg, signed by Albertengo, historic company of Torre San Giorgio, in Cuneese, which produces one and a half million leavened annually. Livia and Massimo Albertengo will honour the guests of the international venues linked to Grinzane Cavour with a trio of mini-panettoni: apricot, Moscato and traditional glazed.



"With 'Natural Intelligence', payoff of the 94th edition of the International Fair of the White Truffle of Alba, we give voice to an idea that embraces the beauty of nature and the opportunities offered by artificial intelligence -explains Liliana Allena, president of the International Fair of the White Truffle of Alba-. Through this edition, we want to stimulate a deep reflection on how technology and nature can coexist in harmony, Carrying forward the message of sustainability and innovation that characterizes the Fair. The Auction, with its solidarity vocation, invites us to join forces to build a more equitable and sustainable future, where every gesture and choice can contribute to collective well-being".

Live links



The World Auction of the White Truffle of Alba increases its international vocation, with the rich parterre of live links: four prestigious locations confirmed, namely Hong Kong, Singapore, Vienna and Frankfurt, that will see the addition of a new entry of absolute importance: Bangkok. In an event organized by the Langhe Tourism Monferrato Roero on the occasion of the Auction and in collaboration with the Italian Embassy, Enit and Ice, the metropolis of Seoul will be the protagonist of an international link for the promotion of Piedmont and the uniqueness of the Unesco hills. The connection will be made by High Street Italia, a multifunctional structure articulated on four floors, inaugurated in December 2019 in Garosu-gil, Seoul, with the intention of promoting Made in Italy and Italian culture in Korea for the first time to benefit everyone, Sector staff and general public.

Hong Kong

A perfect combination of solidarity, haute cuisine and culture: the highly anticipated charity auction that has been uniting Italy to Hong Kong for over twenty years is back. This year, the event, hosted at the prestigious Mandarin restaurant and under the aegis of the Consul General of Italy in Hong Kong, Carmelo Ficarra, promises to be more special than ever.In direct connection with Asia, the Piedmontese entrepreneur Matteo Morello, founder of Ristorante Castellana, will combine his culinary creations with those of an exceptional brigade: Romeo Morelli of Ristorante Castellana, Angelo Aglianò of Tosca by Angelo Ritz Carlton and the talented chefs Robin Zavou and Matthew Reuther of The Mandarin Oriental.

But the auction is not only a moment of pleasure for the palate: it is an opportunity to do good. As per tradition, all proceeds will be donated to the Mother’s Choice Institute, an association that has been dedicated with passion for years to helping children in need.Thanks to the valuable support of Vision Group, An event company renowned for the uniqueness of its services and attention to detail, this edition of the Auction promises to be full of elegance and refinement, where solidarity and pleasure will merge into a unique experience.



Singapore



The Art of Daniele Sperindio, restaurant owned by the eponymous starred chef, in Singapore, from the prestigious National Gallery, will be the protagonist of the event, in the presence of the Ambassador of the Italian Republic in Singapore, Dante Brandi. The proceeds from what was collected in the island city-state in southern Malaysia, a market that is bubbling, along with that of South Korea, marked by a growing passion for the Italian wine sector, will be allocated this year to SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), the only community veterinary clinic in Singapore, with an adoption programme, awareness raising and education activities, the reunion of lost animals with their owners, Community animal sterilisation and a shelter that hosts over 200 unwanted, mistreated or abandoned animals every month.

Bangkok

This edition will also see the prestigious debut of Bangkok, with an event from one thousand and one nights organized at the restaurant Riva del Fiume, hosted inside the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok on the river Chao Phraya, 14th place in the 50 Best, which rewards the best hotels in the world. This extraordinary event will feature a six-handed dinner by Executive Chef Andrea Accordi, with the famous Italian chefs Christian Martena di Clara and Davide Garavaglia di Côte by Mauro Colagreco. Together, they will create a sumptuous menu that will highlight the exquisite flavors of the fine White Truffle of Alba. In the presence of the Ambassador of Italy to Bangkok Paolo Dionisi, the proceeds from the auction will support the Border Patrol Police School Foundation under the Royal Patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.



