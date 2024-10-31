Chistorra de Navarra: new Spanish PGI

The European Commission has registered Chistorra de Navarra as a new Protected Geographical Indication. The implementing regulation was published today in the Official Journal of the European Union, making the brand protected by intellectual property rights. This is a result achieved after an in-depth process initiated by the Provincial Government of Navarra in June 2023.

Chistorra de Navarra is a meat derivative made from pork, fat or bacon, salt, paprika and garlic, which gives it its characteristic flavour and reddish colour. After being stuffed into the casing, the chistorra undergoes a brief maturation and drying process until it obtains a product with a size of between 17 and 25 millimetres and a pH above 5.0. Its consistency is uniform and allows a clear distinction between lean and fatty meat, thanks to the perfect grinding and correct gelling of the proteins.

The geographical production area of Chistorra de Navarra is limited exclusively to the Foral Community of Navarra. This is where the preparation phase of the product takes place, from the preparation of the meat and the sausage, to the cooking of the pieces, to guarantee quality and authenticity.

Products labelled with the PGI Chistorra de Navarra will display the corresponding graphic symbol on the packaging, in any of its three linguistic versions: Spanish (Chistorra de Navarra), Basque (Nafarroako Txistorra) or bilingual (Txistorra de Navarra), as well as clear information about the producer and a specific code to guarantee the traceability and authenticity of the product.

With this distinction, the producers of Chistorra de Navarra will be able to guarantee consumers that their product meets the strict standards of quality and tradition established by the PGI. This protects the name and characteristics that uniquely link it to Navarra. It also opens a new door for the promotion and marketing of this product in international markets.