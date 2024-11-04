Levoni: 5 million euros of financing from Microcredito Centrale

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Mediocredito Centrale supports the international growth of Levoni SpA with a 5 million euro loan lasting 60 months, 70% backed by Sace's Future Guarantee. Thanks to the operation, Levoni will be able to finance the investments made abroad for the construction of a production plant in the United States, where it has been operating since the 1990s. The initial investment is 14 million euros, and will...