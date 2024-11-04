Crazy Pizza: in New York with the Briatore-Klum pairing

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

"I’m excited to announce my collaboration with Flavio Briatore and the team of Crazypizza.nyc. We hope to see you there soon". Heidi Klum, 51, ex-girlfriend (they freaked in 2003) of Briatore wrote about the funky club SoHo, in the heart of New York, inaugurated together with her daughter Leni Klum. In fact, with the new opening, Crazy Pizza has arrived in the USA: Briatore opened his first restaurant i...