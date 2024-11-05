Nestlé Fitness presents three new products with no added sugar

Often considered the most important meal of the day, breakfast is a ritual that helps you start the morning with energy and positivity. This is why Nestlé Fitness has created three new products designed to give the right boost to those looking for a balanced but tasty diet. The new Fitness Protein Cereals with cocoa are a crunchy and versatile option, ideal for adding a touch of energy to your day. But that's not all, the new Fitness Fiber bars with honey and Fitness Protein with cocoa are the perfect solution for breakfast at any time of the day, without sacrificing taste.

Fitness Protein cereals combine whole wheat, oats and quinoa with the unmistakable taste of cocoa. The bars, on the other hand, are divided into two variants: the first based on whole wheat, oats and quinoa, enriched with drops of white chocolate and honey flavor, rich in fiber; the second, on the other hand, adds to the whole wheat, oats and quinoa, a delicious cocoa flavor and a chocolate glaze, and is a source of protein. The three new products without added sugars, if combined with a fresh fruit and a yogurt, can offer the energy needed to face the day with the right charge.

"For many years we have been working with dedication to create products that accompany the consumer from early in the morning with the aim of offering tasty and nutritious foods", says Walter Scieghi , Business Executive Officer CPW Italy & Head of the Southern Europe Cluster, "with this new launch, we want to delve even deeper into the world of breakfast. Precisely for this reason, in addition to the bars, we have developed a new line of cereals studied in detail to contribute to an energy-rich and balanced diet".