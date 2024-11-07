Nescafé: new soluble range both hot and cold

Nestlé has launched its latest coffee innovation, a new range of soluble coffee that can be used for both hot and cold consumption. Launched under Nescafé Classic, the range comes in two different natural flavors: caramel and hazelnut.

Thanks to their innovation expertise, Nestle’s coffee experts were able to develop a new soluble coffee that dissolves perfectly when used either with hot or cold water. The products are currently available in Central and Eastern Europe.

Damien Tissot, Head of Nestlé R&D for Coffee, says: “We’re excited to introduce our new range of versatile flavored Nescafé soluble coffee, which are perfect for both hot and iced coffee beverages. By pairing natural flavors with a smooth coffee base, we can also enable coffee drinkers to enjoy new coffee tastes and flavors while maintaining the same iconic quality”.

This versatility enables coffee lovers to use the same product to make their preferred beverage, whether it’s a classic hot cup or a refreshing iced drink. Consumers can enjoy the coffee as is or add milk or their favorite dairy alternative for an even smoother cup. Additionally, the products contain subtle notes of natural flavorings without any added sugar.

Axel Touzet, Head of Nestlé’s Coffee Strategic Business Unit, says: “Both cold and flavored coffee are currently trending with younger consumers. This launch is another step forward in our efforts to deliver coffee innovations that resonate with the next generation of coffee drinkers.”

Nestlé continues to deliver exciting innovations for its Nescafé brand. Earlier this year, the company launched Nescafé Espresso Concentrate, enabling consumers to create their favorite barista-style iced coffees at home in a convenient and simple way. In 2023, Nescafé started its cold coffee journey by introducing Nescafé Ice Roast, its first ever soluble coffee designed to be enjoyed with cold water, cold milk or over ice.

Watch the video: