Sherbeth Festival: where ice cream and Modena Balsamic Vinegar meet

When Aceto Balsamico di Modena PGI meets ice cream, the surprise is unexpected. And it is in Palermo that the surprises will not be lacking, on the occasion of the participation of the Consorzio Tutela Aceto Balsamico di Modena in “Sherbeth Festival Internazionale del Gelato Artigianale”, which attracts Master Ice Cream Makers from all over the world to challenge each other with paddles to win the prestigious Francesco Procopio Cutò award, to whom we owe the opening of the first ice cream shop in the world, which took place in 1686 in Paris, with the famous "Le Procope" and exclusive supplier of King Louis XIV , the "Sun King".

In fact, on the occasion of the 2024 edition, Aceto Balsamico di Modena will be among the protagonists of the "Sherbeth Festival" program, organized by Davide Alamia, which for the first time this year also includes tastings, masterclasses and show cooking with the Black Gold of Modena.

In front of the Massimo theater in the Gelato Auditorium in Piazza Verdi, the prized condiment and ingredient, consistently in the top five of Italian PDO and PGI products and first for export with over 90% of production reaching over 120 countries, thanks to its versatility will meet the art of artisanal gelato.

“It is precisely thanks to its versatility that Balsamic Vinegar of Modena is well suited even for this apparently unusual use,” says Mariangela Grosoli , president of the Consortium for the Protection of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, “but anyone who has been to Modena knows that in our city it is common to offer a cream ice cream with Balsamic at the end of a meal. Participation in an event like Sherbeth allows us to present to the general public and ice cream professionals how Balsamic Vinegar of Modena is today a product that can be used in the most diverse ways, and this is why it is now one of the symbols of Italian cuisine in the world, just like ice cream”.

Among the scheduled events, it starts on Sunday 10 November at 1 pm with the Masterclass “Aceto Balsamico di Modena PGI nel gelato artigianale”, conducted by the journalist Piera Genta , with Andrea Macuso Morini representing the Consortium and in which Giovanna Musumeci , master ice cream maker, Direzione Sherbeth Festival, will participate, with the master ice cream makers Ilaria Guerrieri , Chiara Spalluto and Carlos Silva . Special guest will be Chef Ruben , Instagram star with over 1.8 million followers on his page “cucinaconruben” will be the Special Guest.

At 6 pm, again in the Gelato Auditorium, the talk show and cooking show “Gelato show and pairing with Balsamic Vinegar of Modena” will be held. The presenter will be Francesca Romana Barberini , host and author of food and wine programs and the participants will be Giuseppe Raciti , 1 Michelin star chef “Ristorante Zash”, Yoshiro Makino , Master ice cream maker, and Sandra Del Giovane , master ice cream maker, and Andrea Mancuso Morini , communications manager for the Consortium for the Protection of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena. Sherbeth Festival includes workshops to admire the artisanal production of ice cream and moments of in-depth and cultural learning.

Over 50 ice cream makers, coming from various parts of the world, will prepare their flavors in a strictly artisanal way that can be tasted in the "Artisanal Ice Cream Kiosks". There will also be space for 'cooking shows' with starred chefs. "Sherbeth is not a classic and aseptic competition", says Antonio Cappadonia , technical director of the competition, "it is a large family of professionals spread throughout the world, in fact, every year, those who have participated in the competition want to come back, even if they are not selected".