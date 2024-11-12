World Auction of the White Truffle of Alba: 395 thousand euro collected

Emerging from the autumn mists, this year the Castle of Grinzane Cavour, a specific site protected by Unesco has celebrated the usual appointment with solidarity on the occasion of the 25th edition of the World Auction of White Truffle of Dawn. Organized by the Regional Wine Cellar Cavour to celebrate the most valuable diamond of the earth, is made in combination with large formats of Barolo DOCG, Barbaresco DOCG and wines from producers participating in the Consortium of protection Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe and Dogliani, ambassadors in the world of the iconic hills of Langhe, Roero and Monferrato.

The ideal milestone of the Silver Wedding was celebrated yesterday, Sunday, november 10, in a charity event realized thanks to the support of the Piedmont Region, the Enit-Italian National Tourism Agency, the Langhe Monferrato Roero Tourism Organization, the International Fair of the White Truffle of Alba, the National Center for Truffle Studies and the Order of the Knights of the Truffle and the Wines of Alba. Thanks to the numerous philanthropists in connection from Hong Kong, Singapore, Vienna, Frankfurt and, for the first time, Bangkok, the collection reached this year the remarkable figure of 395,500 Euros, destined to solidarity projects in Italy and worldwide.

Another connected site, the metropolis of Seoul, reached within an event for the promotion of Piedmont in support of the candidacy of the Italian Cuisine to become intangible cultural heritage of UNESCO, organized by the Langhe Tourism Monferrato Roero in collaboration with the Italian Embassy, Enit and Ice. To further enhance the event also the maxi Panettoni "made in Piedmont" of 10 kg and 20 kg, signed by Albertengo, historical company of Torre San Giorgio, in Cuneese, which produces one and a half million leaven every year.



The figures of solidarity



The highlight of the event, the final lot consisting of two twin trifoli 905 grams, dug in the shadow of the tower of Santo Stefano Roero, presented by the president of the Union of Associations Trifulau Piemontesi, Mario Aprile, with his dog Lady. The lot was awarded in Hong Kong for 140,000 Euros, second only to the 2022 record truffle, auctioned at 184,000 Euros.

In the hall at Grinzane Cavour, the hammer fell on three other specimens of White Truffle of Alba 201, 235 and 505 grams, went to a entrepreneur cheraschese and a varesotto, while the third will fly in China, purchased by chef Zhou Ziling, One of the other restaurants in Chengdu’s Silver Pot, a Michelin star. Also to be noted is the allocation of the last lot of the auction "Barolo en Primeur", the barrique of nebbiolo number fifteen, awarded in Hong Kong for 40,000 Euros, bringing the total harvest to break the ceiling of one million euros, precisely 1.027.000 Euros.

From 1999 to the present, the total collection has exceeded the ceiling of 7 million Euros, or more precisely the remarkable figure of 7,222,160 Euros. The funds raised this year in Italy will support the Association Every Child Is My Child Onlus, the Emiliano Mondonico Association, the North Kinangop Hospital in Kenya, also linked live with Grinzane Cavour, as well as many other solidarity initiatives. Hong Kong will allocate funds to the Mother’s Choice Institute (dedicated to helping children in need), Singapore to SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), the only community veterinary clinic in Singapore, Vienna to Acker Österreich (charity active to improve understanding and appreciation of natural food, sustainability and agriculture) and Frankfurt at the Youth Cup for Paralympic Youth Sport. In Bangkok, the proceeds from the auction will ultimately go to the Border Patrol Police School Foundation, under the Royal Patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn

"This event is a symbol of the ability of Piedmont and Italy to combine excellence and solidarity -emphasizes Francesco Lollobrigida, minister of Agriculture and food sovereignty-. The Tartufo Bianco d'Alba, together with the great wines of the hills, is an ambassador of Italian traditions in the world, and initiatives like this remind us how important it is to enhance our unique products and support, at the same time, causes that make a difference. The success of the World Truffle Auction testifies to the power of our agricultural and agri-food chain in creating bridges of solidarity that unite different cultures and countries, helping to promote the prestige of Made in Italy in the world: Thank you, president Cirio, for the diplomatic efforts that have helped make this event unique and international".