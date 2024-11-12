Pietro Coricelli: Dusan Kaljevic appointed as General Manager for International Development

The development of foreign markets is increasingly in the sights of Pietro Coricelli Spa. The oil company from Spoleto (PG) strengthens the International Development business unit with the appointment of Dusan Kaljevic as General Manager. The manager, 41 years old, after graduating in Business Economics and obtaining an Executive Master in Business Administration at the London Business School, began his career in the consumer goods sector, gaining over 20 years of experience.

Olive oil has been his passion for over 15 years and during his professional career he has been involved in the implementation of the distribution system on behalf of the Salov Group in over 20 countries in the CEE region. His attitude towards leadership leads him to measure himself with different experiences also in Russia and the United States where he continues to attend the Harvard Business School Executive Education. Dusan Kaljevic has lived in four different countries (former Yugoslavia, Italy, Russia, USA) and speaks five languages.

In Pietro Coricelli, in the role of General Manager - International Development, he will strengthen the managerial structure with the responsibility of giving new impetus to international development by focusing on brand growth and the presence of new foreign markets.

“Dusan’s arrival at the helm of the International Development team has a strong strategic value: our ambition is to increasingly strengthen our brands worldwide. His deep knowledge of the sector and foreign markets and his personal characteristics will be precious levers to continue our development path in this direction. His recognized professionalism will also bring great added value to the entire work team”, comments Chiara Coricelli, President and CEO of Pietro Coricelli.

"Becoming part of the Coricelli family is a great honor and arouses a lot of emotion in me. The path we have traced foresees a strong international development, the goal is to give further entrepreneurial and managerial impetus to a Group that has great ambitions. There is a lot of work to do and it will be my job to motivate people to achieve extraordinary results always with the spirit of learning new skills in a stimulating work environment", comments Kaljevic.