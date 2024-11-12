The New Tic Tac Is Coming

The Tic Tac range is enriched with the debut of Tic Tac Menta Ice, a candy with a vibrant taste of intense mint, with an enhanced sensation of freshness compared to the iconic Tic Tac mint. It takes just a few moments for the mint flavor to spread in the mouth and, when it happens, it is a breath of intense and long-lasting freshness. This makes Tic Tac Menta Ice suitable for any occasion: after a meal, before an important meeting, in view of an outing with friends or simply to refresh your thoughts.



Tic Tac was born in 1969, originally with the name refreshing mint. Soon, its mint heart conquered millions of consumers around the world. Over time, the brand has experimented with new flavors and mixes to satisfy the variety of palates, but its iconic packaging, designed to best preserve the organoleptic qualities of the product, has always remained unchanged, consolidating itself as an emblem of design and recognizability.



Tic Tac Menta Ice represents a novelty in the territory of functional freshness: a candy that releases an overwhelming and intense taste, combined with the typical sound of the sweets inside the package, which makes the product immediately recognizable, enhancing that little ritual that only Tic Tac knows how to create: a way of being together and sharing moments of taste, lightheartedness, happiness and fun.