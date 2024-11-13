IDeA Taste of Italy sells its stake in Wisecap group

IDeA Taste of Italy, a private equity fund managed by DeA Capital Alternative Funds Sgr, has sold its 35% stake in the Wisecap group to a European investment office, which will provide resources and expertise to accelerate the company's growth together with the Delfanti family.

Wisecap is one of the largest European closure systems companies entirely focused on the beverage sector. With five plants in Italy, Spain, Poland and the Czech Republic, the group produces over 13 billion closures annually, providing the main bottlers of mineral water and soft drinks - both local and multinational - with the most complete range of products on the market. Since its foundation in 1977 in Piacenza, the group has stood out for its culture of service and innovation. Since the investment of IDeA Taste of Italy, in March 2017, the group has grown strongly, increasing the turnover from €40 to over €100 million.

This growth is the result of the development of new product lines, such as “extralight” closures, premium aluminum closures for glass water and “tethered” closures required by the new EU regulations; the awarding of important contracts with the largest multinational beverage companies; two acquisitions completed in 2017 and 2020 in Spain and Poland respectively. Today, over half of the group's turnover is generated abroad. IDeA Taste of Italy has supported the company and the entrepreneur Alessandro Delfanti in this development path by encouraging continuous investments in technology, implementing the acquisition strategy and supporting the expansion of the management team. The Delfanti family, owner of the controlling share of 65% of the capital, has not sold shares and continues its commitment to the company alongside the new financial partner.

During this "transformation and growth journey", Wisecap "has consolidated the sector with two acquisitions and has established itself as a reference partner for the most important bottlers of mineral water and soft drinks in Europe", said Filippo Amidei , Managing Director of IDeA Taste of Italy, thanking "the Delfanti family and all the managers and employees of the company for their commitment".

For his part, Alessandro Delfanti , CEO of Wisecap, stated: “We want to thank IDeA Taste of Italy, which has proven to be a growth-oriented partner, aligned with the company values and always ready to work alongside us, day by day, to achieve the objectives we had set ourselves. Wisecap is now excellently positioned for a further phase of development on international markets, also through new acquisitions”.