Ieg: 9-month revenues at 179.4 million (+20%)

CEO Peraboni: "We confirm the upper end of the guidance on the economic and financial results expected for 2024".

Italian Exhibition Group closed the first nine months with revenues of 179.4 million euros, up 19.8% compared to the same period of the previous year. Adjusted ebitda is 42.8 million (+32.5%) while adjusted ebit stands at 30 million (+49.4%). Profit stands at 21.046 million, up sharply compared to 9.562 million.

CEO Corrado Arturo Peraboni is satisfied: “The solidity of our business model and our growth are demonstrated by a simple observation: in the first 9 months of 2024 alone, the company has exceeded all the economic and financial results of the entire last pre-covid year. The last quarter will only add value to our result. The performance of the third quarter is higher than expected in our 2023-2028 Strategic Plan. As expected, the period benefited from a more favorable calendar compared to 2023, including the Tecna and Fesqua – Feira Internacional daIndustria de Esquadrias events in Brazil, events that add to the excellent results achieved in the first part of the year by our core products in the organized events segment such as VicenzaOro, Sigep and RiminiWellness".

Peraboni also recalled the results of the construction projects to expand the spaces. "The works for the installation of the three temporary pavilions in Vicenza have been completed, while in October the two pavilions that will enrich the Rimini fair district were completed until the construction of the large dome on the West side and will make an additional 8,300 square meters available for upcoming events.

Finally, "the expansion work continued also through external growth with the finalization in October of the purchase of 51% of Vending Expo Srl, the company organizing the Venditalia – The Vending Expo event, the main event in the automatic distribution sector in Europe, which will have its first edition in Rimini in 2026. In light of the results obtained and the brilliant performances achieved by the main autumn fairs TTG Travel Experience and Ecomondo, we confirm the upper part of the guidance on the economic and financial results expected for 2024".