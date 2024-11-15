Food Ingredients Europe 2024 is ready to start

Everything is ready in Frankfurt for Food Ingredients Europe 2024. The reference fair for the food ingredients sector will be held at Messe Frankfurt from Tuesday 19 to Thursday 21 November. The show offers a complete overview of the latest technological innovations and trends that are animating the food & beverage sector, especially with regard to flavourings, additives and processing technologies. Ample space will be given to the evolution of the market in this area and to consumer preferences.

"Food Ingredients Europe (Fi Europe) is the largest gathering of food and beverage ingredients professionals in the region. Welcoming over 20,000 visitors and over 1,200 suppliers showcasing over 15,000 F&B ingredients from all corners of the world," the show's Facebook page reads.

Among the Italian companies present, it is worth mentioning MartinoRossi, which will present its flours and vegetable preparations for alternatives to meat and eggs. The Cremona group will also host the absolute novelties of chemical-free protein concentrates and protein texturizers obtained from yellow peas and white cannellino beans.

Another important Italian stand will be that of Cereal Docks, making its debut in Frankfurt. A presence that will provide the opportunity to tell the story of Cereal Docks, which increasingly looks from the concept of "food" to that of "nourishing". The fair will also be a showcase of excellence for Favero1925, one year after joining the Cereal Docks Group. The business unit, specialized in the production of gluten-free flours and ingredients, is committed to developing, in partnership with customers, innovative and high-service solutions to meet the new demands of the food & beverage industry and consumers.

The fair will also be the occasion to present, in preview, the new line of HeliaPro ingredients, and in particular the new sunflower seed protein flour. HeliaPro protein flour is naturally rich in proteins and fibres, characterised by a clean and natural production process that guarantees a high protein content. Furthermore, it is free of allergens and comes from non-GMO crops and originating in the European Union. It has a neutral colour and taste, making it versatile for multiple applications, including baked goods, snacks, gluten-free pasta, vegetable meatballs, sauces and spreads.

Giacomo Fanin , Business Director of Cereal Docks Group, considers Food Ingredients Europe "an important step in our strategy, which aims to diversify the offer in the ingredients sector by intercepting, thanks to R&I and the study of trends, the renewed needs of customers and consumers".