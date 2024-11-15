Sigep World 2025 presents itself in Berlin under the banner of internationality

An international roadshow for an event that increasingly looks to the world. Yesterday, at the Italian Embassy in Berlin, in collaboration with Ice Agenzia, Italian Exhibition Group presented the next edition of Sigep World, The World Expo for Foodservice Excellence, scheduled in Italy, at the Rimini Fair, from 18 to 22 January 2025. The Berlin event took place in the presence of institutions and stakeholders of the German market: at the center the opportunities of Sigep World, a point of reference for international foodservice professionals. “The speakers shared their experiences and their vision of how foodservice in Germany is adapting to global changes”, summarizes Marco Carniello, chief business officer of Ieg.

“And confirmation has arrived of how Sigep World, for the entire out-of-home world, is central to staying up to date on market developments, anticipating trends and building relationships with key stakeholders of international calibre”.

“In January,” anticipates Flavia Morelli , group exhibition manager of the Food&Beverage division of Ieg, “we will add the complementary Pizza sector to the traditional sectors of Gelato, Coffee, Pastry&Choco, Bakery. A key to strengthening the positioning of Sigep World in the foodservice, especially for professionals from outside Europe, where consumption is growing rapidly.”

In Berlin, Jochen Pinsker , senior vice president, Industry Advisor Foodservice Europe at Circana, presented market data on the trend of foodservice consumption in Europe. Despite a decline in visits to points of sale, spending in the sector, according to September surveys, marks an 8% increase over 2019. Confirming the health and development potential of the sector, Circana's forecasts indicate an average annual growth in consumption of 3.5% for the next two years. The highest growth rates concern pastry, gelato and coffee, the leading products on display at Sigep World.

During the roadshow, the focus will also be on the German market with the participation of key players in the out-of-home sector in Germany, including Gerald Schenk , president of the German Pastry Chefs Association and vice-president of the International Union of Bakers and Pastry Chefs (UIBC), Giorgio Ballabeni , co-founder of Ballabeni Icecream, and Markus Elberg , former CEO of Jannys Eis Franchise GmbH.

At the heart of the innovations of Sigep World 2025 we find Sigep Vision, a global observatory for the out-of-home industry, developed with the major international research institutes: a complete overview of the changes, challenges and opportunities that await the sector. Furthermore, with an expanded exhibition layout of two new pavilions for a total of 138,000 m2 of exhibition space, the fair expands its product offering. Among the most prominent contents of Sigep World 25 we will have Taste of Tomorrow, a new concept of sustainable gelato shop based on bio-architecture, the Sustainability District dedicated to the coffee and chocolate supply chains - from the countries of origin to the cup - and the Bean-to-Bar Area that enhances the art and science of chocolate production, with a dedicated space.

Sigep World is increasingly global in scope and in 2025 it expects attendees from 160 countries and 3,000 foreign buyers hosted with the incoming buyer program in collaboration with ICE Agency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 1,200 international brands will be on display. Not only high-quality finished products will be present, but also cutting-edge technologies, innovative ingredients and personalized services.