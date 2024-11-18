Mortadella Bologna PGI: sales (+1.2%) and exports (+5.2%) growing in the first 9 months of 2024

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

In the first nine months of 2024, almost 25 and a half million kg of Mortadella Bologna PGI were sold. Compared to the same period in 2023, sales grew by 1.2% (data provided by the control body Ifcq certifications). The sliced product in trays recorded an increase of 3.8%, confirming the appreciation of the convenience of the format by the end consumer. On the export front, which represents 22.2% of...