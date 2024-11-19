Bologna: New Carrefour and Glovo Urban Warehouse for Ultra-Fast Deliveries

Glovo and Carrefour strengthen their collaboration with the opening of the second 'Carrefour Sprint' in Italy, in the city of Bologna. This new urban warehouse, entirely managed by Glovo, will guarantee ultra-fast deliveries, available seven days a week, making it easier and more convenient to do your shopping in the city.

After the success in Florence, Carrefour Sprint's goal is to replicate this result in Bologna, aiming to become the main player in quick-commerce in the city by 2025.

Carrefour Sprint Bologna is a testament to the ongoing expansion of the partnership between the two companies. With a wide range of products and an ultra-fast delivery service, the new warehouse represents an important evolution for home shopping, making it easier and more convenient for people in Bologna to shop at any time of the week.

The new opening in the Emilia-Romagna capital is based on an extremely efficient operating model: Glovo will fully manage the delivery service through its own urban warehouse, always guaranteeing times of less than 30 minutes. Thanks to the efficiency of Glovo pickers, customers can expect high satisfaction, with a varied assortment and focused on local products.

Customers will have access to a catalog of over 3,500 products, among which the quality of the "Carrefour Bio" and "Terre d'Italia" lines and the convenience of Simpl brand products stand out. To support the launch, special promotions of up to 50% off products will be offered, along with reductions in delivery costs.

"Quick-commerce is one of the main growth drivers for Glovo, which has seen orders in this sector increase by 500% in the last five years. Our collaboration with Carrefour, which began in 2019 and is active in over 400 stores in Italy, has already demonstrated its value. With the opening of the second 'Carrefour Sprint' in Bologna, we aim to take the partnership to the next level, offering consumers an even faster, more complete and innovative service", commented Alberto Dolcetta , director of Quick-commerce & Brands Ads at Glovo Italia.

For her part, Alessandra Grendele , Merchandise, Marketing and e-commerce director of Carrefour Italia, stated: “This new milestone in the collaboration with Glovo testifies to the success of the project launched a few months ago in Florence and is perfectly in line with the Group's goal of becoming a Digital Retail Company through an increasingly omnichannel approach. We continue to work to offer our customers increasingly innovative services that guarantee the best quality and freshness of the product and make the daily shopping experience easier even through digital channels”.



