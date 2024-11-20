Nestlé increasingly supporting employees

For the fifth year in a row, Nestlé was named one of the "World's Best Employers" by Forbes, consistently improving its placement each year in both global and category rankings. The list is based on input from more than 300,000 professionals working for multinational companies and organizations across 50 countries. Participants were asked to recommend their company to family or friends and rate it based on various criteria, including salary, talent development opportunities and remote work options.

"We are humbled and delighted to be recognized in Forbes' World Best Employers list," said Béatrice Guillaume-Grabisch, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Human Resources and Global Business Services. "This recognition reflects our commitment to supporting our people's work-life balance and overall wellbeing. By helping them meet both their personal and professional needs, we're able to grow together. We remain dedicated to nurturing a workplace where every colleague feels valued, respected, empowered and inspired to contribute their best. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our incredible employees who make Nestlé a truly exceptional place to work".

Nestlé's consistent advancement reflects its ongoing efforts to enhance corporate culture, implement effective talent development programs, promote gender equality, and fulfill its social responsibility commitments.

Operating in 188 countries, Nestlé provides employees with a global platform for learning and development. The scale and size of the company opens doors to diverse career opportunities across various geographies, functions, categories, brands and products. Nestlé also fosters a culture of learning from colleagues with different skills and backgrounds, enriching the professional growth of individuals.

This recognition adds to the recent acknowledgment of Nestlé as one of the World's Most Attractive Employers by Universum, a leading employer branding company, based on student feedback and surveys.