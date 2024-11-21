Beko Europe: Italian Government Opposes Industrial Plan

"We do not share and cannot accept the plan presented by the top management of Beko Europe. We will enforce the golden power, which for us means protecting employment". This is what the italian undersecretary of Enterprises and Made in Italy Ministry, with responsibility for corporate crises Fausta Bergamotto said after the illustration of the long-term industrial transformation plan by representatives of the Beko Europe Group, a company born from the acquisition of Whirlpool Europe by the Turkish company Arçelik, active in the production and trade of household appliances.

“We will not accept conclusions that are not shared with the trade unions,” Bergamotto also added at the end of the meeting with the owners and trade unions. “We will take every possible action to ensure that the owners change strategy and, if necessary, we will also turn to the reference shareholder of Beko Europe to ask for respect for the interests of our country,” she concluded.

After the confrontation with Mimit, the unions had called a strike, affirming their hard line, against any hypothesis of closing the factories.