"Great success" Ibe, Intermobility and bus expo

The 11th edition of Ibe Intermobiltity and bus expo, the reference event that Italian Exhibition Group dedicates to the world of public transport and related industrial sectors, closed today at the Rimini Fair. Ibe has been a success like never before this year, the official statement says: compared to 2022, there was a strong increase in professional visitors (+90%) as well as in the number of exhibitors (+58%) and foreign companies present (+11%) on an area of 31,560 square metres (+32%). Ten buses were tested and over 370 people took at least one test drive in the three days.

Attended the 40 conferences and workshops that animated the three days of Ibe, which saw the participation of more than 150 speakers. The strong attention paid to the event by the press, with a 40% participation of journalists from abroad, confirming IBE’s increasingly international vocation.

The eleventh edition of Ibe, stresses the note, "has established itself as a national reference ecosystem for the bus and coach supply chain increasingly oriented to decarbonization with innovative paths for an interconnected, integrated and shared mobility".

This 2024 edition was also enriched by Intermobility Future Ways, the first national shared mobility forum, In collaboration with the Foundation for Sustainable Development and technical support of the National Observatory of sharing mobility and Euromobility with the aim of connecting different and complementary worlds that work to implement regulations, disseminate knowledge and best practices, promote new paths, new business models for sustainable and interconnected mobility.

Among the main exhibitors of the 11th edition: Iveco Bus, Irizar, Sitcar Mobility Vehicles, Scania, Volvo Buses and Otokar, Man, Isuzu Bus Italia, King Long, Troiani, Gruppo D Auria, Indcar and many other international players . To be emphasized also the main partners of Intermobility future Ways: RFI, Trenitalia, Deloitte, Nordcom, Corrente (group TPER) and Lime.

During Ibe 2024, the winners of the 1st edition of the Lorenzo Cagnoni Award for Innovation were announced, dedicated to Italian and international excellence in the field of sustainable innovation. Divided into two categories, the award has rewarded the most innovative projects of the exhibiting companies and start-ups present in the Innovation District, namely: RFI-Rete Ferroviaria Italiana, Sono Motors GmbH, ZF Italia, Wayla Srl, S.D.S. Safety Driving Solutions Srl and NCM.

Ibe is organized in collaboration with AN.BTI Confcommercio and Asstra and was sponsored by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, Ministry of Environment and Energy Security, Emilia Romagna Region, Municipality of Rimini and Province of Rimini, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, Associazione Nazionale Comuni Italiani and the European Commission, Angi (National Association of Young Innovators).

The next edition of Ibe Intermobility and Bus Expo will take place from 24 to 26 November 2026, while in 2025 there will be introductory events dedicated to intermobility Future Ways and a new edition of Ibe Driving Experience.