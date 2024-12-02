Pietro Coricelli in support of women in difficulty in Italy and Asia

With a limited edition of its flagship product, Profilo d'Autore, the oil company supports projects for women in difficulty. The product will be available exclusively on the Fondazione Pangea website, Coricelli, an oil company from Spoleto (PG), embraces the cause of Fondazione Pangea Ets, an organization that has been involved in projects for women and against gender violence in Italy, India and Afghanistan for over 20 years.

The collaboration is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives of the oil company which, since its foundation, has implemented a strategy that goes beyond mere commercial success, seeking to enhance the synergy and contamination between people, projects and actions. The company has, in fact, been committed for three generations to building a corporate culture where inclusive capacity, social relevance, equal opportunities, environmental and economic impact go hand in hand. This vision is realized in projects and social initiatives that bring benefits to the community and, in particular, to people in difficulty.

From the collaboration between the two companies comes to life a limited edition of about 1000 pieces of Coricelli's flagship product, Profilo d'Autore: the 100% Italian extra virgin olive oil will be dressed for Pangea in an exclusive design, thanks to the illustrations of the artist Enrica Mannari . The bottles will be available exclusively on Pangea's online and offline channels and the proceeds will go to support the Foundation's projects.

"This collaboration was born from the shared vision of two women in favor of other women. As Coricelli, we want to support the activities of Pangea, a Foundation that acts without making too much noise but in a concrete and effective way and with which we share the values of freedom, autonomy, equal opportunities. Drop by drop, our oil allows us to develop valuable collaborations for solidarity projects that arise from the desire to build a better future through paths of rebirth and individual affirmation", comments Chiara Coricelli , president and CEO of Pietro Coricelli.

“Between saying and doing, there is only doing. And this collaboration with Coricelli is proof of this. This oil is born from the desire and determination not to stop at words but to do something concrete to help the women who benefit from Pangea's projects. Thanks to this oil, Pangea will be able to continue to help and protect women, their boys and girls in Afghanistan, India and Italy. Together, we are not leaving them alone!”, comments Silvia Redigolo , Head of Communications and Fundraising for Fondazione Pangea Ets.

The limited edition of Profilo d'Autore, online, is available on the Pangea shop: https://pangeaonlus.org/contribuisci/