Carlsberg trova un accordo per le attività in Russia
Il gruppo danese ha concordato la vendita delle sue quote in Baltika Breweries
Carlsberg ha trovato un accordo per le attività in Russia. Il gruppo danese ha concordato la vendita delle sue quote in Baltika Breweries. Come parte dell'accordo, Baltika Breweries trasferirà tutte le sue partecipazioni in Carlsberg Azerbaijan e Carlsberg Kazakhstan allo stesso Gruppo Carlsberg. La transazione dovrebbe concludersi nei prossimi giorni. Il Gruppo Carlsberg riceverà un corrispettivo in...
Fc - 46080
EFA News - European Food Agency
