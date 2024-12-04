Campari: Simon Hunt is the new CEO

The Board of Directors of Davide Campari-Milano NV has announced the appointment of Simon Hunt as Chief Executive Officer of Campari Group. The appointment is the result of an in-depth evaluation of internal and external candidates conducted by the Remuneration and Nomination Committee, the Leadership Transition Committee and the Board of Directors. Hunt will succeed the current interim co-CEOs Paolo Marchesini , Chief Financial and Operating Officer, and Fabio Di Fede , Chief Legal and M&A Officer. The two were appointed pro-tempore following the departure of CEO Matteo Fantacchiotti , last September, who resigned after only 5 months from the appointment.

Pursuant to Dutch law, the Board of Directors has resolved to convene an ad hoc General Meeting on 15 January 2025 to appoint Simon Hunt as Executive Director of Davide Campari-Milano NV. Simon will be Chief Executive Officer from the date of the General Meeting.

With over 30 years of experience in premium spirits, Simon Hunt is an industry veteran and proven leader with a strong track record of accelerating business growth trajectories and building global brands. He has extensive expertise in international markets, particularly in the strategic US market, as well as emerging markets. " Simon has proven strategic, managerial and leadership capabilities acquired through increasing responsibilities across different spirits markets and categories, working for leading companies in the sector, both listed and private," reads a note from Campari.

Welcoming the new CEO, Luca Garavoglia , Chairman of the Group, said: "His extensive and proven experience in the industry, together with his leadership in building and developing premium brands globally, will be instrumental in guiding Campari Group into its next phase of growth. I am confident that Simon 's skills, personality, energy, leadership and determination will take Campari Group to new heights as we continue to implement our growth strategy and evolve into our new House of Brands operating model."

For his part, Hunt says: "During my more than three decades in the spirits industry, I have always had great respect for Campari Group for its unique history, strong portfolio of iconic brands, corporate culture, continued outperformance and exceptional growth history. I am honoured and excited to take on this extraordinary opportunity and look forward to collaborating with Campari Group's talented leadership team and the entire organisation to continue to build on the legacy and successes of recent decades, raising the Group's growth potential and ambition to even greater heights".