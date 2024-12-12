Nestlé: Bioactive Nutrients Discovered to Support Longevity

As the world’s population continues to age, it is more important than ever to understand the mechanisms behind aging. In this regard, Nestlé is exploring science-based nutritional solutions for specific age-related health conditions, such as muscle loss and physical fatigue.

Age-related muscle decline, known as sarcopenia, contributes to reduced physical performance, frailty, and impacts quality of life in older populations. In two recent studies, Nestlé scientists have discovered specific mechanisms that influence muscle decline and identified specific bioactive ingredients that target these hallmarks of aging.

In a study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation in collaboration with the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique - Institut NeuroMyoGène in Lyon and other external partners, Nestlé scientists discovered a specific combination of bioactive nutrients that help muscles regenerate faster during recovery and aging.

Skeletal muscles rely on local stem cells for growth and repair, but these cells become less effective over time. Researchers examined more than 50,000 natural molecules and identified that two specific B-vitamin-related nutrients, nicotinamide and pyridoxine, can synergistically activate these cells and help muscles regenerate faster and regain more strength.

“Aging compromises the regenerative capacity of muscles at the cellular level,” said Pascal Stuelsatz , senior specialist for muscle growth and recovery at Nestlé Research. “Our study has identified a novel solution that can target regeneration and mitigate age-related muscle decline with nutrition.”

In a second study published in Cell Metabolism in collaboration with the University of Padua and other external partners, Nestlé scientists found that the olive polyphenol Oleuropein can increase cellular energy and muscle performance via the mitochondria. These are the powerhouses of the cell and produce most of the energy our bodies need to function. The study found that mitochondrial calcium uptake declines with age and sarcopenia. It also identified through screening natural molecules in foods that oleuropein stimulates this mechanism and reverses age-related decline. Additionally, preclinical models showed that oleuropein improved cellular energy during aging to support muscle performance and limit fatigue.

“These findings highlight the power of nutrition to target cellular pathways that decline during aging and muscle wasting disorders,” said Jérôme Feige , senior expert in musculoskeletal health at Nestlé Research. “We can translate these insights into nutritional solutions designed with a combination of macronutrients along with cellular nutrients for new product innovation that supports healthy longevity.”

Nestlé is also working on other research projects to identify nutritional solutions that promote healthy aging. Earlier this year, a breakthrough discovery published in the journal Nature Metabolism identified new benefits of the natural molecule trigonelline on muscle and cellular health during aging.

Healthy longevity is a major area of innovation opportunity for Nestlé. The company translates scientific discoveries into new solutions by leveraging its expertise in physiology, combined with nutritional science and research capabilities. These cutting-edge innovations undergo thorough safety, quality and regulatory assessments before moving into clinical research to ensure they provide tangible health benefits.

In recent years, Nestlé has launched several products that contain bioactive nutrients to support healthy aging. For example, the Solgar range of nutritional supplements features solutions to help combat cellular decline and promote cellular health. This specialized range includes innovations such as GlyNac, a proprietary blend of glycine and N-acetyl cysteine to help protect cells from everyday damage. In China, Nestlé has launched Yiyang Active drink powders that have been clinically proven to improve mobility as you age.

Attached to this EFA News is the full text of the Nestlé study on ageing.