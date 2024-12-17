Sigep 2025: it will be the most international edition ever held

Sigep World - The World Expo for Foodservice Excellence is preparing to welcome an unprecedented international participation, with a strong presence of delegations, associations, foreign trade confederations, which testify to the growing importance of the Italian Exhibition Group fair in the global Foodservice panorama. The event, which will be held at Rimini Fiera from 18 to 22 January, will host exhibitors from 33 countries, mainly from Italy, Germany, Spain, China, France, Turkey, Belgium, Poland and the United States, countries that are crucial for the development of business relations in the sectors of the fair: Gelato, Pastry, Bakery, Coffee, Chocolate and Pizza. Technological innovation will cross every supply chain, making the expo a privileged showcase for discovering the latest trends and innovative solutions that are transforming the world of global foodservice. And in addition to the now historically consolidated markets, new geographies are appearing at Sigep World.

This edition will be characterized by the presence of Saudi Arabia as Guest Country. With a rapidly expanding market and a growing demand for technological innovation, Saudi Arabia, the chosen location for Expo 2030, is emerging as a new frontier for the hospitality and catering sector and will represent a strategic opportunity for companies, opening up new prospects for the global foodservice. A delegation of top Saudi buyers is expected to arrive in Rimini precisely on the occasion of Sigep World, including big names such as Barn's, a chain of coffee shops with over 800 points of sale, Elite Hospitality/Al-Nahla Group, one of the main hospitality companies and Al Tazaj, a chain of quick service restaurants with more than 120 locations.

Sigep World 2025 will bring a strong push towards technological innovation and sustainability in Foodservice, with over 40 international events, including talks and competitions, involving 60 speakers from the Out-of-Home industry. Over 520 buyers from 79 countries, including the United States, India, Canada, Brazil, Turkey and China have already joined the Top Buyers' Program organized to facilitate the meeting between supply and demand at the fair. The profiles represent the main players in Foodservice: 34% come from chains - such as ice cream parlors, restaurants, quick service restaurants, pastry shops, coffee shops, bakeries, pizzerias and hotel chains - while 28% are made up of producers and artisan workshops. The audience is completed by 20% of importers, 14% of distributors and wholesalers and 4% of representatives of large-scale retail trade and collective catering. In addition to these, there are more than 2,500 European buyers from Spain, Germany, France, Romania, Greece and the United Kingdom, to whom the Premium Program has been allocated.

The event's ability to attract diverse markets is demonstrated by the presence of countries such as the United States, among the major global promoters of Pizza - a sector that will see further expansion at Sigep World - Germany and Spain, European best performers in the world of artisanal gelato. Among the key markets for international business, the United Kingdom stands out, where Coffee and Pastry play a central role in Food & Beverage, and France, which boasts a strong link with Bakery and Pastry.

The institutional presence at Sigep World is also one of the expo's strong points, thanks to the consolidated network and strategic relationships built by Italian Exhibition Group in synergy with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the ICE Agency. Among the delegations from abroad, those from the Americas are noteworthy, with the North American Ice Cream Association from the United States, the Baking Association of Canada (Bac) and the Associação Brasileira do Sorvete e Outros Gelados Comestíveis from Brazil, which reflect the strategic importance of these markets, in particular with regard to the Gelato and Bakery industries. Africa, where the Foodservice market is rapidly evolving, will have the Restaurant Association of South Africa (Rasa) and the Tunisian Union of Industry Trade and Handicrafts (Utica) as protagonists. From Asia, the Korean Bakery Association and the Turkish Chefs Federation (Tasfed) will join, while Uzbekistan will participate through the Uzbekistan Food Industry Association (Ufia).

Finally, Europe will be widely involved thanks to the main associations such as the Deutscher Konditorenbund from Germany, Ceoppan, the reference association in Spain for the bakery sector, the Confédération Nationale des Glaciers de France from France and the Horeca Industry Association (Hora) from Romania, an emerging market with high potential for catering. Not to be forgotten are also the Indonesian Hotels and Restaurants Association, the Restaurant Association of Singapore, the Brussels-based Airline Catering Association, which brings together companies operating in airline catering and the Indonesia Tourism Industry Association.