Uk. Nescafé and KitKat launch chocolate milk sachets

Nescafé has partnered with KitKat to create a "delicious chocolate milk" specifically for the "coffee break". The Nescafé KitKat Latte arrives in stores across Britain this week and, as the multinational official statement notes, "combines the best of both worlds, combining the rich flavors of Nescafé coffee with the characteristic chocolate taste of KitKat".

This "indulgent coffee," the note continues, adds to a number of other Nestlé confectionery collaborations, including Aero Peppermint and Quality Street Green Triangle. The line is proving to be very popular with consumers: both Nescafé Peppermint Aero Mocha and Nescafé Quality Street Mocha are the two new best-selling products in the domestic coffee sector, to date. Freshly-made milk, cappuccinos and mochas "offer a sweet taste, balanced aroma and creamy consistency, with a portion of less than 100 calories when prepared according to the instructions".

Ingrid Hayes, Nescafé’s marketing director at Nestlé UK & Ireland, said: "We are excited to continue our partnerships with the iconic Nestlé confectionery brands. The chocolate taste of KitKat blends perfectly with the aromas of Nescafe coffee. We are excited to bring more unique and gourmet experiences to coffee lovers in the UK. We are also proud that real milk is used for the Nescafé range of frothy coffee, produced here in the UK at our Dalston site, with milk from farms in Ayrshire and Cumbria".

Through Nestlé’s partnership with First Milk, the company works with 85 farmers at a dairy farm in Cumbria and Ayrshire to provide high quality fresh milk to UK-based brands such as KitKat and Nescafé Frothy Coffee. Through the partnership, Nestlé aims to reduce its environmental impact by improving sustainability and efficiency in its supply chain. Every farmer receives a "sustainability bonus" for taking practical measures that protect and improve the natural resources of his land.



