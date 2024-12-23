Ferrero: Italian companies' turnover almost reaches 2.96 billion euros

Board of Directors appointed, with Bartolomeo Salomone confirmed as President.

The Ferrero Group companies in Italy have approved their statutory financial statements as of August 31, 2024, reporting a total turnover of over 2.95 billion euros. In particular, Ferrero Commerciale Italia, active in the distribution and sale of confectionery and related products on the Italian market, as well as in the management of marketing, market research and customer service activities, recorded a growth in sales on the domestic market of 3.5% in value, with a turnover as of August 31, 2024 of 1,817.3 million euros (vs. 1,756.6 million euros as of August 31, 2023) and an operating profit of 57.0 million euros (vs. 53.2 as of August 31, 2023).

The performance of sales (sell-out) on the national market (modern distribution, traditional stores and discount stores) of the Ferrero product group was characterized by growth in value. The contributions of innovations were decisive in achieving this result thanks to the launches of Kinder Kinderini biscuits (read the news EFA News ), Nutella Gelato (read the news EFA News ) and Nutella Croissant (read the news EFA News ). The contribution of the launch of Fulfil (read the news EFA News ) and of the sales achieved in the Occasions area for the Chocolate segment were also significant, in continuity with what was achieved in previous financial years.

Ferrero Industriale Italia, active in the processing and transformation of raw materials into finished products as well as in the management of relationships with third parties and quality controls through the four plants in Alba, Pozzuolo Martesana, Balvano and Sant'Angelo dei Lombardi, achieved a turnover of 860.7 million euros at 31 August 2024 (+6.8% vs. 805.7 million euros at 31 August 2023) and a profit of 59.6 million euros (up compared to 56.5 million euros at 31 August 2023). In terms of production investments, the company confirmed its commitment in the Italian context by investing 98 million euros in tangible assets during the year through Ferrero Industriale Italia Srl. In the last ten years of activity and in the national perimeter alone, industrial investments made by the Ferrero Group in the territory have reached 1.4 billion euros.

Ferrero Management Services Italia, active in the field of administrative, financial and control, legal and personnel management services, achieved a turnover of 74.4 million euros (+6% vs 31 August '23) and a profit for the year of 1.4 million euros (in line with 31 August 2023).

Ferrero Technical Services, active in the performance of technical and IT activities, in the provision of engineering services, graphic development of packaging, organization and coordination of document processes and development of production systems, achieved a turnover of 206.8 million euros and a profit for the year of 16.7 million euros, an increase of 18% compared to the previous year (14.1 million euros at 31 August 2023).

Ferrero SpA, the holding company of the Italian activities, generated a profit of 168.7 million euros (139.6 million euros in August 2023). This result is determined by a significant increase in both net revenues, equal to 235.6 million euros, up 13.4 million euros compared to the previous year (222.2 million euros at 31 August 2023), and in the result of financial management.

Ferrero SpA has finally appointed the Board of Directors. Bartolomeo Salomone is confirmed as president of Ferrero SpA and the Board of Directors, in addition to himself, is composed as follows: Fabrizio Gavelli , Massimo Micieli , Gian Mauro Perrone , Gian Luca Bassi and Matteo Ravera .

1/Continued