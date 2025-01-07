Heineken Italy: Michela Filippi new Marketing Director

Starting from January 2025, Michela Filippi has taken on the role of Marketing Director of Heineken Italy. In her new role, the newly elected will consolidate the marketing strategy of the Group's brand portfolio such as Heineken, Birra Moretti, Ichnusa, Birra Messina and Dreher, all characterized by a strong connection with consumers and the territory. She will also be responsible for strengthening Heineken's leadership in our country in a constantly evolving market and driving its sustainable growth also in the future. Filippi 's strategic vision and her ability to adapt to the challenges of the sector will help guide Heineken's plans aimed at continuing to meet the needs of the Italian consumer to drive market growth.

Michela Filippi joined Heineken Italy in 2020, leading the marketing of Ichnusa and developing the growth of Birra Messina. Before joining Heineken, the manager held the role of Marketing and Trade Marketing Director at Henkel Beauty Care and previously worked at L'Oreal, holding various roles of increasing responsibility in the marketing function.

“ Michela is a passionate and reliable leader, we are thrilled that she has taken on the important challenge of this new role. Always attentive to consumer needs and anticipating future trends, Michela has demonstrated in recent years the ability to lead the implementation of key company projects with great attention to quality. Her strategic vision combined with a balanced pragmatism, the ability to face challenges with determination and to promote a positive and innovative work environment make her valuable in our team”, says Alexander Koch , CEO of Heineken Italia.

Filippi replaces Jan Bosselaers , who has successfully led the Marketing team of Heineken Italy for the past four years and has been appointed Marketing Director of Heineken Netherlands Commerce since January 1st. “I would like to thank Jan Bosselaers for his extraordinary contribution over these years to consolidate the growth of our brands, responding to the needs of consumers. Jan is a passionate and authentic leader who promotes motivation, people development and true cross-functional collaboration to build success. We wish him every success in his new role at Heineken Netherlands Commerce”, concludes Koch .