Sigep 2025: the new paths of Italian high-end pastry making

Accademia Maestri Pasticceri Italiani (Ampi) is taking part in the 46th edition of Sigep - The Dolce World Expo, scheduled for 18 to 22 January 2025, at the Rimini exhibition centre. In a new large multifunctional space of 200 m2 in the South Pavilion – stand 009, Ampi is ready to welcome pastry chefs, consultants, companies and institutions. Connections: the new ways of fine Italian pastry making is the theme that represents a further leap in communication for Ampi, increasingly focused on a core of professional and business relationships with other sectors, such as fine dining and the hotel industry.

A new dimension that is reflected in the exhibition space, created by the architectural studio Eet Cobolli Gigli & Monico and Wip: the stand, accessible by invitation only, includes a lounge, a “boutique space” where the Masters' creations will be exhibited and an area dedicated to fine dining, enhanced by four tables set up by Fsg Italia.

"The architectural concept takes up the theme of connections and translates into distinct but perfectly integrated environments, designed to enhance the excellence of Italian pastry making and foster new synergies with fine dining and the hotel industry", underlines Marco Splendore , Founding Partner and Design Director of Wip.

"Our main goal", adds Luigi Brognoli , Senior Associate of Eet and Project Manager of the project, "was to enhance the exhibition space, both in terms of quality and design, taking inspiration from the latest trends in the sector and transforming it into an atelier of high-end pastry making. Every detail has been studied to offer guests an exclusive and refined experience, in which tradition and innovation dialogue in perfect balance. We are grateful to participate in Sigep together with Ampi, helping to represent the excellence and the future of Italian high-end pastry making in such a prestigious context".

Ampi will welcome guests in an exclusive space, a true hub of innovation and sharing that is not only a refined exhibition, but also includes events that celebrate the art of pastry making, starting with the opening cocktail party on Saturday 18 January at 4:30 pm where the concept “Connections: the new ways of fine Italian pastry making” will be presented in the presence of the Ampi Masters, institutions, partners and the press.