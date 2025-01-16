Casalasco Acquires Knorr-Tomato Flavored Sauces from Unilever

The Casalasco group, one of the world's leading operators in the production and processing of industrial tomatoes, has purchased the well-known German range of pasta sauces "Knorr - Tomato al Gusto" from Unilever. The agreement for the transfer of ownership of the range, launched by Unilever in the 1990s, was signed in Hamburg and will be effective from 1 March 2025. The news was widely reported at Marca, the trade fair inaugurated this morning in Bologna, where Casalasco is the protagonist with a large stand.

The Cremona group, already owner of the Pomì, Pomito and De Rica brands, with an integrated supply chain based on 800 agricultural companies, 5 factories and 70 packaging lines, thus enriches its range with another addition that is well-known and appreciated by German consumers, strengthening its positioning in Germany, where it is already present with the Pomito brand.

Tomato al Gusto has been present on German shelves as a ready-made sauce line of the Knorr brand for over twenty years, positioned in the Premium range of tomato-based products, characterized by various recipes with vegetable ingredients up to the Carbonara version, all packaged in 370 and 500 gram bricks.

For a transitional period of 12 months from the transaction, Casalasco also obtains the right to use the Knorr brand exclusively in combination with this range of products. The Knorr brand remains in all respects the full property of Unilever.

The products of the “Tomato al Gusto” range, always packaged by Casalasco on behalf of Unilever, will be added to the over 2,300 references that the Casalasco Group distributes in more than 60 countries worldwide, with an export share of over 70% and a consolidated turnover of 630 million euros in 2023.

“With this operation,” explains Costantino Vaia , CEO of Casalasco, “our Group intends to consolidate its presence in Germany, one of the main European markets for food, and to give a clearly Italian identity to the brands distributed globally. The acquisition of the 'Tomato al Gusto' line, concludes Vaia , “is part of the internationalization process undertaken in recent years and will strengthen Casalasco's position at a European level in a strategic segment such as that of red preserves”.

Casalasco will distribute the products on German territory with the collaboration of its historical commercial partner Hengstenberg GmbH & Co of Esslingen, with which it already reaches the market with the Pomito brand.