Sigep 3. Masaf e Ismea presentano prodotti Dop e Igp

Fairs Sigep 2025, minus 5: an edition of record

Flavia Morelli from Ieg says: from 18 to 22 January Fiera Rimini will host 1,300 companies from 33 countries in 30 pavilions

"Here we are: a record edition is waiting for us that will showcase the city of Rimini". Flavia Morelli, group exhibition manager of the food&beverage division in Ieg who is organising Sigep 2025, a reference... more