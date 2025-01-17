Marca 2025: Record edition closes

The 21st edition of Marca by BolognaFiere ends with an unprecedented success, with 1300 leading companies, 9 pavilions and 35,000 m2 of exhibition space. The number, representativeness and authoritativeness of the visiting operators – over 23,000, including numerous foreign professionals – testify to the strong interest in an event that is increasingly confirming itself as an essential point of reference for private labels. 24 large-scale retail chains are present with their own stands: Alta Sfera, Ard/Ergon, C3, Carrefour, Conad, Coop, Coralis, Cortilia, Crai, D.it-Distribuzione Italiana, Decò Italia, Despar, Italy Discount, Fratelli Arena, Lekkerland, Marr, MD Italia, Migross, Pam Panorama, PiùMe, Risparmio Casa, S&C Consorzio Distribuzione Italia, Selex, VéGé.

Marca by BolognaFiere grows and relaunches, expanding its area of influence well beyond national borders. Among the entries from abroad, the over 300 international buyers stand out (double compared to last year) - for a total of 60 countries represented, including the United States, China, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Australia, France, Germany, South Africa and India - who contributed to increasing the global dimension of the event. There were over 9,000 B2B meetings between private label companies and foreign large-scale retail retailers, most of which took place during the new and highly appreciated International Buyers Preview on January 14, organized on the eve of the official opening of the fair.

Important numbers that mark the beginning of a new era for the event which, starting next year, will transform into Marca by BolognaFiere and Adm. The historic collaboration between the two entities is strengthened thanks to the renewal of the partnership until 2031 and the shared ownership of the event's brand. The growth of Marca by BolognaFiere, which in addition to the collaboration with Adm, enjoys the patronage of the Emilia-Romagna Region and the Bologna Chamber of Commerce, reflects the performance of the distributor brand which, in December 2024, stands at 29.5 billion euros in total revenues and 29.9% share points. The Circana data, presented with the XXI Marca Report, attest to a growth in value of 2.2% confirmed by a significant increase in sales volumes (+3%).

“The trade fair year could not have opened in a better way,” comments Gianpiero Calzolari , president of BolognaFiere. “The 21st edition of Marca has allowed us to reach extraordinary goals, both in terms of quality and quantity of the exhibition offering. BolognaFiere thanks Adm, which will be a partner of Marca until 2031, and Ice-Ita Agency, which has contributed to the international growth of the event. A special thanks also to the professionals, brands and companies that have chosen to be with us for this event, unique in Italy and Europe.”

“Great satisfaction on the part of Adm for the success achieved by this edition of Marca, both for the number of exhibitors and for the dynamism demonstrated by all the operators who participated. Success is a responsibility, which obliges us to commit ourselves even more to guarantee the growth of the event also for the 2026 edition”, comments Mauro Lusetti , president of Adm. Marca spin-offs by BolognaFiereBolognaFiere's twenty-year know-how in the management of private label products translates into a strategic action aimed at internationalization, with the expansion of new trade fair formats at a global level. After the success in China, the Marca model will be exported to Poland in 2025, paving the way for new business opportunities for Italian companies.

The fourth edition of Marca China International Private Label Fair (Guangzhou, 25-26 September 2025) will be preceded by the debut of Marca Poland in Poznań, on 2-3 April 2025, a show co-organized with Mtp Grupa, which will revolutionize the private label market in Poland and Eastern Europe, with over 200 exhibitors from different countries and 250 buyers from European large-scale retail trade, with a focus on the Eastern area. Marca China and Marca Poland will also host the winning products of the International Private Label Selection (Ipls), another rapidly growing initiative: promoted by Marca by BolognaFiere in collaboration with Expertise On Field – Iplc, the Ipls 2025 area highlighted over 450 new products, proposed by the 180 exhibiting companies involved, and the eight selected products will continue their journey on other international stages branded Marca by BolognaFiere.