Spanish EVO oil and Portuguese rice among EU geographical indications

The European Commission has approved the registration of two new denominations, recognizing their distinctive qualities, both from the Iberian Peninsula. “Oli de Menorca/Aceite de Menorca” has received recognition as a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI). It is an organic extra virgin olive oil produced on the island of Menorca, in Spain. It is a fruity oil, of medium to intense intensity, which in the mouth presents bitter and spicy flavors, from light to medium. The characteristic that has contributed most to the reputation of the oil "Oli de Menorca/Aceite de Menorca" is its "green" fruitiness, determined by the stage of harvest of the olives, that is, when they are green. The olive harvest begins at the end of September. The presence of the oil "Oli de Menorca / Aceite de Menorca" in local, Spanish and international fairs and exhibitions is further proof of the fame enjoyed by this product.

“Arroz de Sarrabulho à moda de Ponte de Lima” has been awarded the Traditional Speciality Guaranteed (TSG) designation. This Portuguese specialty is a cooked dish that consists of two distinct elements: dry rice, covered with a smooth, dark brown sauce, in which pieces of meat and an assortment of meats stand out. It is originally produced in the Alto Minho region in northern Portugal, which boasts a unique gastronomy. This dish began to be prepared outside the family sphere at the beginning of the 20th century and has since become a fixture on the daily menus of Ponte de Lima, continuing to be present today in both the most renowned restaurants and small taverns, which prepare and serve it. dish every day, always respecting the original recipe.