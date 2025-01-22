Hospitality 2025: over 750 exhibitors, H Experience debuts

The 49th edition of Hospitality – Il Salone dell'Accoglienza, the international trade fair in Italy dedicated to the hotel and restaurant industry, scheduled for February 3 to 6 at the Riva del Garda Exhibition Centre, was presented today in Trento. With 45,000 m2 of exhibition space, the event stands out for its broad and complete offering that embraces all segments of the sector thanks to over 750 exhibitors, including many reconfirmations and approximately 26% of new companies that have chosen Riva del Garda to open up to the global market and broaden their horizons. The exhibition itinerary is enriched by over 100 events with more than 110 speakers including training and experiential initiatives designed to offer operators in the hospitality and restaurant industry innovative ideas, solutions and tools to grow their business.

After recalling that Hospitality is held in one of the main and most characteristic Italian tourist districts, that of Trentino and Lake Garda, Roberto Pellegrini , president of Riva del Garda Fierecongressi, highlighted how “the 49th edition promises to be unique for the quality of the exhibitors, the variety of content and the important presence of buyers from abroad. This year the participation of delegations will be even greater. Thanks to our activity and the collaboration with Agenzia Ice, over 70 operators from selected markets will arrive in Riva del Garda to offer exhibitors greater business opportunities”.

The fair will be attended by operators from European markets such as Albania, Finland, Germany, Lithuania, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Hungary, and non-European markets such as Latin America, Egypt, Kenya, South Arabia and the United Kingdom.

“For this edition, we have consolidated collaborations both at international and national level, renewing some strategic alliances with important entities such as the Ministry of Food, Agriculture, Forestry and Tourism of Bavaria and the Italian-German Chamber of Commerce Italcam, Slow Food, the University of Gastronomic Sciences of Pollenzo and with the Consorzio Vignaioli del Trentino for the special area Spazio Vignaiolo dedicated to wine tourism”, continues President Pellegrini .

The Spazio Vignaiolo will host a collective of 80 wineries, with an offer that ranges from Trentino wines to labels from other Italian regions, including Veneto and Marche. All participating companies are members of the Federazione Italiana Vignaioli Indipendenti (FIVI), to guarantee an authentic experience and a deep connection with the territory. There will be no shortage of training and networking moments with the contribution of industry experts inside the Wine Arena, where meetings, tastings and thematic insights will alternate.

The exhibition itinerary is divided into four thematic areas - Contract & Wellness, Beverage, Food & Equipment and Renovation & Tech - and three special areas - Solobirra, RPM-Riva Pianeta Mixology and Spazio Vignaiolo - dedicated to craft beer, the art of mixology and wine tourism, which will liven up pavilion B4 until Wednesday 5 February. Attention will also be paid to open-air tourism, one of the most dynamic and growing sectors of the entire Italian supply chain, in the Outdoor Boom pavilion with a wide exhibition proposal and training content created, again this year, in collaboration with Faita FederCamping.

Completing the offer is the rich program of H Academy, which this year sees the expansion of the areas for training activities, meetings and workshops dedicated to key topics in the sector. Over 110 speakers including experts and opinion leaders will alternate on the main stage, the Theatre in pavilion D, and on the stages of the eight arenas - Beer Arena, Outdoor Boom Arena, Hotel & Co. Arena, Mixology Arena, Restaurant Arena, Wine Arena, and the new Food Arena and Pizza Arena.

"Every year we try to offer new opportunities to operators, to involve them and let them experience the fair as protagonists. In this way we want to enrich their knowledge with suggestions and concrete projects", comments Giovanna Voltolini , Exhibition Manager of Hospitality - Il Salone dell'Accoglienza.

Among the new features for 2025 is the debut of H Experience, the format dedicated to experiential initiatives designed to offer unique and engaging moments to visitors, which includes four areas for four different experiences: from inclusive design for a welcome accessible to all with Di Ogni, to a journey into spirits and mixology with The Spirits Escape, to interaction with artificial intelligence with AI Playground and an exhibition that explores the importance of design and materials in Ho.Re.Ca..

The inauguration, scheduled for Monday 3 February at 11 am, represents an important institutional moment: the event will open with the debate “Hospitality - The People Industry”, a journey into the present and future of hospitality.

Also this year it is possible to organize a visit to the fair with the Hospitality Digital Space app, a virtual platform to manage appointments, network, view the product and exhibitor catalog and consult the complete schedule of events.