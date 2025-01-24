Barry Callebaut, the volumes fall, the turnover rises

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Barry Callebaut, chocolate producer and cocoa processor, reports results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024/2025 closed with lower sales than expected "due to delays in orders due to the renegotiation of product prices by customers with retailers, for record cocoa costs". The Swiss group that supplies chocolate for ice cream Magnum from Unilever and for KitKat bars from Nestlé, reported a -...