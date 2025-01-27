Macfrut stops in Congo-Brazzaville and the DRC

Macfrut's double international mission in the African continent: in Congo-Brazzaville (formerly French Congo) and in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC, formerly Zaire). Both missions were organized in collaboration with the embassies and offices of the Agenzia Ice, and saw the participation of Macfrut President Renzo Piraccini who also presented Fieravicola.

The first stop was in the city of Brazzaville, the capital of Congo-Brazzaville. A country with a population of just over 6 million inhabitants, with a surface area similar to Italy, its territory is largely occupied by tropical forests. The program included meetings with the main local authorities and institutions, supported by the Italian ambassador Enrico Nunziata and the local representative of the Ice Office Naima Kamara .

On this occasion, the Minister of Agriculture Paul Valentin Ngobo , the Minister of Trade Alphonse Claude N'Silou and the main agricultural and industrial organizations of the country were met. The mission was also an opportunity to visit some horticultural companies of the Agri Congo Consortium, the Marché Total and some supermarkets of the French group Casinò and the Indian group Park&Shop, finding confirmation that fruit and vegetable products in Congolese large-scale distribution are sold at high prices, on average between 3 and 5 euros per kilo.

The second stage saw the presentation of Macfrut and Fieravicola to operators from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in Kinshasa. The DRC is one of the largest states in Africa, eight times the size of Italy, with a population of 100 million people, imports most of the food products it consumes and needs to develop its own production. The presentation of Macfrut and Fieravicola in the capital Kinshasa was organized in collaboration with the Italian Embassy headed by Ambassador Dino Sorrentino and the ICE Office, and was attended by the Minister of Agriculture Gregoire Mutshail , in front of around one hundred operators. In the last edition of Macfrut, the DRC participated with a delegation of 40 operators, including 20 exhibitors, including institutions and companies. On this occasion, the Social Fund presented the Agricultural Transformation Plan of the Rdc, while this year at the Fair (6-8 May 2025 at the Rimini Expo Centre) the tenders for investments will be illustrated, a real opportunity for Italian technology companies.

“The growing success of Macfrut on the African continent,” explains Piraccini , “is due to its peculiarity that brings together business activity, through B2Bs scheduled for operators, with the knowledge that allows delegations to see all the innovations in the supply chain and identify the solutions best suited to their needs”.