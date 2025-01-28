Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Carrefour at the station: the French revolution of the GDO
Three-way agreement with Lagardere Travel Retail and SNCF: 30 new shops in railway stations
Carrefour has recently signed an agreement with Sncf, the French national railway company and French rail companies, together with Lagardère Travel Retail, a subsidiary of the Lagardère group specialized in sales in travel areas. The agreement provides that the banner of the large-scale organized distribution will open in France, by 2030, about thirty points of sale per year in small, medium and l...
EFA News - European Food Agency
