Minus three: ready for Hospitality 2025

Minus 3. Three days to the inauguration of the 49th Hospitality-Il Salone dell'Accoglienza, the leading international fair in Italy in the horeca sector. The appointment is scheduled for monday, February 3 at 11 am in presence in Riva del Garda at the Theatre of Pavilion D of the exhibition center of Riva del Garda and streaming.

At the opening talk "Hospitality, The People Industry" will speak the heads of Riva del Garda Fierecongressi, the president Roberto Pellegrini and the general director Alessandra Albarelli, together with the exhibition manager of the event, Giovanna Voltolini, as well as representatives of institutions and experts in the field including Enit, Fiepet, Fipe, Faita Federcamping, Federturismo and Federalberghi.

The full panel of the talk consists of:

Giancarlo Banchieri , president of Fiepet Italian Federation of Public and Tourist Operators

Marco Fontanari member of the Board of Fipe Italian Public Law Association

Alberto Granzotto president Faita- Federcamping

Marina Lalli, president of Federturismo

Alessandro Massimo Nucara, Managing Director of Federalberghi

Alberto Mattiello business futurist

Alessandra Albarelli general manager of Riva del Garda Fierecongressi

Giovanna Voltolini Exhibition manager of Hospitality - Salone dell'Accoglienza

The 49th edition, scheduled at the Riva del Garda Exhibition Centre from 3 to 6 February, will see more than 750 exhibitors in four thematic areas (Contract & Wellness, Beverage, Food & Equipment and Renovation & Tech) and three special areas (Solobirra, RPM-Riva Pianeta Mixology and Spazio Vignaiolo), dedicated to craft beer, mixed drinks and wine tourism. Space also open air hospitality in the Outdoor Boom pavilion. Over 100 events with 110 speakers on the calendar, including training and experiential initiatives.