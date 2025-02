Dole Italia inaugura il centro logistico di Guidonia (Roma)

Distribution Bologna: New Carrefour and Glovo Urban Warehouse for Ultra-Fast Deliveries

Open 7 days a week, with guaranteed times of less than 30 minutes and over 3500 products in the catalogue

Glovo and Carrefour strengthen their collaboration with the opening of the second 'Carrefour Sprint' in Italy, in the city of Bologna. This new urban warehouse, entirely managed by Glovo, will guarantee... more