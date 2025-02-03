Beer&Food Attraction 2025: aperitifs and non-alcoholic drinks take centre stage

The light mineral water from Piccole Dolomiti will be the star of the Fonte Margherita 1845 stand at the Rimini fair from 16 to 18 February. A mineral water that comes from a mountainous context, that of the pristine Pasubio Valleys, full of lush vegetation. The aperitifs and non-alcoholic drinks are made with the good mineral water from the Camonda spring and with selected natural flavours. Without any artificial colouring and without alcohol. This is how the tasty non-alcoholic aperitifs and pleasant drinks of the line are born. They are available only in glass bottles in the 27.5 cl format. Bottles and labels that feature a truly original design that harks back to the past, although reinterpreted in a contemporary way by important designers.



Spritz Zero, Gin Tonica Zero, Bellini Zero, Limoncello Zero Spritz and Mojito Zero are the five non-alcoholic aperitifs through which Fonte Margherita 1845 promotes a form of responsible sociality, the possibility of having fun and socializing while drinking non-alcoholic beverages. The delicate natural aromas are the result of the meticulous selection carried out by the company's Research & Development laboratory.



Fonte Margherita 1845 soft drinks are available in seven different flavors, made with mineral water from the Piccole Dolomiti and natural flavors. No artificial colorants for a healthy and tasty glass drink that respects the environment and the authenticity of Made in Italy. Cola, Chinotto, Ginger, Aranciata, Mandarino, Gazzosa, Limonata. Seven drinks that preserve the care and flavor of the past. Aranciata contains the best juice of Sicilian oranges, Mandarino is an expression of Sicilian tradition and Chinotto is made with the infusion of real chinotti from Savona.



The aperitifs and non-alcoholic drinks, consumed neat or used to make cocktails, are intended for the Italian and international out-of-home world, which seeks quality, taste, innovation, sustainability, design and elegance.