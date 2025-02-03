Fruit Logistica 2025: Calabrian excellence showcased in Berlin

Made in Calabria will once again be a protagonist outside regional and national borders. The excellence of Calabrian fruit and vegetable production will be present at Fruit Logistica 2025, the most important international trade fair event dedicated to the sector, which will take place in Berlin from 5 to 7 February with producers, distributors and buyers from all over the world.

Thanks to the promotion and enhancement action carried out by the Calabria Region in collaboration with Arsac, which in recent years has contributed to generating an exponential growth in agri-food exports, Calabrian companies will be able to present their high-quality products to an international audience. At the Calabria stand, visitors will have the opportunity to discover and taste the best fruit and vegetables of the region, from the Clementines of Calabria PGI to the Bergamot of Reggio Calabria, from the Lemon of Rocca Imperiale PGI to the Citron of Santa Maria del Cedro PDO, from the late Mandarin to the blond and red Oranges, without forgetting the green, yellow and red Kiwi, the Red Onion of Tropea Calabria PGI, the Potato of Sila PGI and the Fennel of Isola Capo Rizzuto PGI. Therefore, there will be several AOP, OP and Consortia for the Protection and Enhancement, committed to the promotion of typical regional products.

The program is full of initiatives and tastings: the Calabria Straordinaria brand exhibition area will offer every day, from 9.30 to 17.30, a busy program of events to enhance regional fruit and vegetable production, alternating tasting moments with thematic focuses on the organoleptic and territorial peculiarities of the products.

The three-day event includes, among other things, tastings and focus on the peculiarities and organoleptic characteristics of Calabrian fruit and vegetables, tastings of Igp products, thematic conferences. All this will be accompanied by a targeted storytelling activity, with insights into the territorial peculiarities of each product.

“The aim of Calabria’s participation in Fruit Logistica,” underlines the regional councilor for Agriculture Gianluca Gallo , “is to highlight the captivating fruit and vegetable offerings of our territories, combining moments of tasting of fruit and vegetables, pure or in combinations typical of local tradition. The event represents an important new opportunity for Calabrian companies to strengthen their presence on international markets, promoting quality agriculture based on the valorization of local specialties and sustainability.”