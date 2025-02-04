Ieg, collaboration with Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo

Italian Exhibition Group and Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo are entering into an important collaboration to promote in the countries of Africa and the Middle East the activities of Ecomondo and KEY The Energy Transition Expo, the two leading Green and Technology trade fairs.

The objective, which is part of the internationalization policy of IEG’s events, is to promote the technologies and frontier solutions that the two events, and in particular Ecomondo, offer for climate change mitigation, Proper waste management, water exploitation, with a focus on bio-energy and the development of renewable energies.

The edition of Ecomondo 2025, scheduled at the Rimini Fair from 4 to 7 November 2025, will be presented to the diplomatic network of Africa and the Middle East in Italy on Wednesday 5 February in Rome, at the headquarters of Confindustria. The meeting will also include representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. In the following weeks, the two trade fairs will also be promoted to the network of Italian embassies accredited in these countries and to the main local stakeholders.

Also in the 2025 edition of Ecomondo, will be organized the Forum "Africa Green Growth", now at its 5th edition, which will further deepen cooperation initiatives and future perspectives in the sectors of the circular economy in the African continent, With a focus also on the state of the art of the Mattei Plan, recently extended to 5 more countries (Angola, Ghana, Mauritania, Senegal and Tanzania). The African markets have been part of the incoming and promotion activities of Ecomondo for several years, which during the last edition saw the presence in Rimini of 169 operators from this continent.